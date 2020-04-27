Just over a month ago, as New Zealand entered lockdown, Hawke's Bay Today asked a few locals how they planned to spend their time. Four weeks later we find out how some of them found the experience and if they achieved their lockdown plans.



Hinewai Ormsby, Waiohiki

Hawke's Bay regional councillor and businesswoman Hinewai Ormsby said she found the lockdown "fantastic" as it meant more family time.

Working from home and attending meetings via Zoom is something she has found made her more efficient.

Before lockdown she had planned to transfer native seedlings to pots with her children for the native tree nursery the family have. This is something she has accomplished during the lockdown and has enjoyed doing. She's also spent time weeding the nursery and has been able to restart the family vegetable garden.

She said the lockdown "makes you think about what is really important" and has found people are being more thoughtful, kind and generous.

While walking Otatara Pa each day with her children she said it was amazing how clearly Cape Kidnappers and Mahia Peninsula could be seen compared to before.

Ben Warren said he has enjoyed the lockdown experience and being able to spend time with his family. Photo / Supplied

Ben Warren, Havelock North

Clinical nutritionist and founder of BePure Ben Warren has also enjoyed the lockdown.

"It's been a wonderful time to take stock of life, re-assess my previous lifestyle/goals and re-direct towards new goals and a new way of being.

"So, from that perspective the time and break from travelling has been a real blessing.

"We've been so lucky with the lockdown because of where we live and I'm very mindful that for many it has been a great hardship and my thoughts are with them."

Four weeks ago, his lockdown plans included yoga and meditation with his wife Lynda every morning, home farm chores, building a new letterbox as a family activity and building a cob pizza oven.

A month later and the cob pizza oven is complete, and the family have enjoyed a couple of pizza nights. The letterbox is only 30 per cent complete but Warren said building it has been a great maths lesson for his daughters.

He said, "there's definitely been some yoga and meditation, but not every morning" and the "bees are looking good and the firewood shed is full".

After four weeks David Trubridge's task of clearing out an old studio has been accomplished. Photo / File

David Trubridge, Hastings

Prior to lockdown designer David Trubridge had set the task of clearing out a neglected studio. Four weeks later he has completed the task. Clearing out the studio also turned into a big maintenance and repainting job.

The time in lockdown has also been spent creating web content about the business and design. Trubridge made one video about the creative process which included shots of, and discussions about, a tororaro (Muehlenbeckia) bush. He is now in the process of a second follow-up video.

The David Trubridge team have also done three live Q&A video talks on both Facebook and Instagram. They are now in the planning stage of creating a regular series of live discussions between Trubridge and other prominent people in the global design scene.

Rizwaana Latiff's lockdown plans changed as she became involved in delivering food parcels to the migrant community. Photo / Supplied

Rizwaana Latiff, Hastings

While originally Rizwaana Latiff had set out tasks she had wanted to complete and hoped to have time for self-care activities, her lockdown plans changed when she became busy.

Alongside working from home, Latiff ended up spending most of her days packing or delivering food parcels with the Multi-Cultural Association group she leads.

Original plans had included learning how to sew and taking time to do face masks, but she soon became busy with the food parcels.

"I may not have learned to sew but I have learned to drive a forklift," she said.

Plans she has stuck to include her te reo Māori lessons which she practised daily, going for walks and calling friends and colleagues.

"I have found I have been developing new in-depth relationships with people.

"It's just about learning a new way of doing things".

Additional activities included Tai Chi and creating a jar of notes with ideas of things to do.

She's learned new skills in emergency management and hopes to continue to further these as the lockdown lifts.