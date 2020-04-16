

A Rotorua pizza business owner is unclear how his business will operate in alert level 3 and fears, if lockdown continues for another month, he will go broke.

Meanwhile, owners of a local music shop and a fruit store are keeping their heads above water and preparing for life in level 3.

"Work from home if you can" was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's message to employers as she shed some light on what alert level 3 would look like when the current strict lockdown was lifted.

If working from home was not possible, businesses might reopen, but must comply with health and safety requirements around physical distancing and contactless engagement with customers.

Building and construction or forestry businesses could open under strict health and safety and physical distancing rules. Retail, hardware stores and restaurants could also open, but only for online or phone purchases and contactless delivery or click and collect.

Capizzi Pizzeria owner Vasu Sewalkar was unclear how his businesses could operate under level 3 rules because the health and safety of his staff and customers was his priority.

He hoped there would be more clarity and a helping hand from the Government to survive the coming months.

‌

"The future doesn't look bright, but I can't lose my hope, either."

Advertisement

Sewalkar said it was the cost of overheads, such as internet, Eftpos, and even licensing fees to the local council, which were cutting into his business.

"If this goes on for one more month, then I will be pretty much broke. I will have run out of all our savings, but I have to keep on with all these payments as they are automatic," Sewalkar said.

"Losing two months of our turnover will be very hard to recover from but, if it is six months, I don't think there will be any movement. People won't have enough money to eat out, either."

Rotorua Rock Shop branch manager Richard Anaru. Photo / File

However, Rotorua Rock Shop branch manager Richard Anaru told the Rotorua Daily Post he was thankful for the forward thinking of his directors which meant they were in a "solid position" to make the situation work for staff.

"We're not badly off, it could always be better and we are looking forward to level two, but we are okay."

He said the organisation was able to operate through e-commerce, which allowed for the money to be "recycled" into staff's wages, but he knew that was not the case for all businesses.

"You look at them and just think 'kia kaha', we have to weather this storm and, as always, remain hopeful and philosophical."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Advertisement

Ashok Adlakha from the Fruit Monster on Lake Rd was uncertain if the level 3 restrictions allowed for his business to open - but he was preparing to start operating again.

"We're just keeping our head above water. We have been doing contactless deliveries but, if you look at our financial side, we are not getting a profit, we are just making it through."