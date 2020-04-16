Volunteers manning an iwi-run Covid-19 checkpoint at the entrance to Kaikohe say they will stay at least until the level 4 lockdown is lifted.

Co-ordinator Jay Hepi said the checkpoint, at the bottom of Broadway on State Highway 12, was set up just before Easter in response to an expected influx of tourists as well as Aucklanders heading north to visit whānau.

''We wanted to protect the vulnerable in our community and deter those who were thinking of travelling. Our presence alone was enough,'' he said.

A "Tai Tokerau Border Control" volunteer hands an information leaflet to a motorist passing through the Kaikohe checkpoint. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The checkpoint was staffed by volunteers from 9am-5pm daily with social workers handing out Covid-19 information and making sure drivers knew the rules barring non-essential travel. Those stopping traffic had traffic management tickets, he said.

''We haven't got a band of thugs holding up cars.''

The checkpoint is part of the ''Tai Tokerau Border Control'' network set up by former MP Hone Harawira.

While stopping traffic on a public road is technically illegal the checkpoints are backed by police. The Kaikohe roadblock is also supported by the Ngāpuhi rūnanga.

Hepi said the volunteers were working with the police, who didn't have the resources to operate daily checkpoints, and were following guidelines laid down by Inspector Riki Whiu, the Far North's top cop.

About 95 per cent of motorists, Māori and European, were co-operative, he said.

''The 5 per cent will give you the finger or yell obscenities, but we've had huge support from the community.''

Checkpoint volunteer James Hou with fresh baking donated by a Kaikohe resident. Photo / Peter de Graaf

While the Advocate was present yesterday some motorists were wary of winding down their windows but more waved or called out greetings such as ''good on you''. One neighbour donated home baking.

Essential services, including farmers, delivery trucks, power company workers and council staff, were waved through.

''We ask people to refrain from travel if they're not doing essential work. The way to suffocate the virus is to stop travel,'' Hepi said.

On Wednesday night police set up their own checkpoint at the entrance to Kaikohe, reportedly with up to 20 staff staying until 3am.

Hepi said he welcomed police taking over at night when it was more dangerous and more people engaged in non-essential travel.

The Kaikohe checkpoint would stay in place at least until level 4 was lifted. At that point the group would discuss what to do next.

Kaikohe checkpoint coordinator Jay Hepi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha was earlier reported as saying the blockades were technically illegal but police were supporting them nonetheless.

"These are unprecedented times and we are working with communities across the country to restrict the spread of this virus. We are working with iwi who are taking the lead to ensure rural communities that don't have immediate access to support services are well protected," Haumaha said.