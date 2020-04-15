

Northland's Covid-19 case tally remains at 26 after 20 more cases were announced nationally yesterday.

Northland's cases were made up of 24 confirmed and two probable cases, including 18 in self-isolation and eight recovered cases. None were in hospital.

Of Northland's cases, seven were Māori, 17 were European, one was from the Pacific and one was Middle Eastern/Latin American/African.

As at 7am yesterday, 2335 tests had been carried out in Northland with 1768 tests being done at Northland's seven community testing centres.

Nationally, New Zealand's new cases included six confirmed cases and 14 probable cases, as announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at Parliament yesterday.

The country's total case number was 1386, including 728 recoveries - an increase of 100 on yesterday. There were 13 people in hospital with three in intensive care in Christchurch, North Shore and Dunedin - the two latter cases were in a critical condition.

A total of 66,499 Covid-19 tests had been completed as of yesterday. Bloomfield said he had spoken with District Health Board chief executives regarding increasing testing, particularly focusing on the use of mobile testing units.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she, government ministers and public sector chief executives would take a 20 per cent pay cut for the next six months.

Ardern said while the pay cut would not impact the Government's financial position, it was an acknowledgement of the hit many New Zealanders were taking in today's economic climate.

"It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us," Ardern said.

"I feel acutely the struggle many New Zealanders are facing and so too do the people I work with.

"While this cut in itself won't shift the Government's overall fiscal position it is an acknowledgement that every person and organisation has a part to play as we unite to stamp out Covid-19 and save lives."

With reference to support expected for New Zealand's media institutions, Ardern said the support would come in a number of stages to ensure there would still be robust journalism for the public.