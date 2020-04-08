A street dweller's reflection on a day exploring the refuse bins of the Napier CBD has struck a chord as the city deals with what could be one of the highest community transmission risk sectors in the Covid-19 crisis.

Taking advantage of a significant number of visitors in town a fortnight ago, the man was looking for discarded drink bottles. Now, he tells friends, he is lucky he is not dead.

He has realised the day he was scavenging was the day that ship, the Ruby Princess, was in town. He now knows of the Hawke's Bay Covid-19 outbreak stemming from the March 15 visit, and Australia's virus mega-cluster of more than 600, among whom at least 10 have died.

It's one of the stories emerging as agencies and volunteers reach out to a sector notoriously difficult to connect with, but which is showing considerable responsibility in the crisis, according to advocate Peter Nee Harland.

"These people are taking this seriously," he said.

Working with the sector through Greenmeadows marae Te Poho o Tangiianui, with partner and marae custodian Naomi, he's helped provide regular meals for the homeless and established data and histories.

Several of those struggling on the streets have found a home at the Auckland Rd marae. Nee Harland says that is particularly appropriate because, when founder Baden Batt established the marae in 1983, among the purposes was to provide a haven in times of crisis, including civil defence emergency.

Police, councils, the Ministry of Social Development and other agencies have joined forces to get to the rough-sleeping community, and on Wednesday police officers, acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Graham and Constable Sue Guy, set out on the next stage of connecting with the sector.

Many have been able to be placed in facilities where they pose as little risk as possible to the public.

Graham said the focus was to limit the risk of community spread, taking a personal approach to connect with members of the community. That varies from people with mental issues and long-standing homelessness issues to those without a regular home amid the housing crisis.

There is a need to treat members as any member of the wider community, but with a higher level of support to ensure the Covid-19 responses and lockdown, are understood, and what may happen if the rules are not followed.

The officers are also looking for a "silver lining" with Graham hopeful that, while some may revert to the lifestyle, "it will get some of them back on their feet".