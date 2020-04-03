

Northland now has 13 cases of Covid-19 with a further 12 being investigated across three Northland hospitals.

Further positive case details were currently unavailable, however, the Northland District Health Board (NDHB) confirmed the increase in the region's case tally, which now stood at 13 (12 confirmed and one probable).

The NDHB also confirmed 12 cases were currently under investigation as at 8am today. Six were at Whangārei Hospital, four at Bay of Islands Hospital and two at Kaitaia Hospital. Three of Northland's 13 cases had recovered with some completing their self-isolation at home or in assigned facilities.

This comes as the national total for Covid-19 cases rose to 868, announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today.

Bloomfield said 71 new cases had been found, which included 49 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases. He said 103 people had recovered from Covid-19 and 13 people were in hospitals across the country in stable conditions with one in intensive care.