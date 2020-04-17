

A well-known local artist is using lockdown as a time to "sharpen his skills" and has been virtually inviting others to join him - through online tutorials.

Artist Graham Hoete, otherwise known as "Mr G", is best known for his large-scale, spray-painted portraits in unexpected urban and rural settings, including the 8m-high Prince portrait in Minnesota and the locally celebrated "Kaitiakitanga" mural on Mauao's water tank.

But as the world slows down, Hoete is taking it back to basics with sketching and has virtually invited people into his home studio to learn a trick or two.

After it was suggested to him by followers online, Hoete filmed a quick segment. The great response encouraged him to keep it up.

"Everyone just started sharing it like wildfire and people are now sending me photos of their kids, or adults too, all different skill levels," Hoete said.

"With social media, it is great to be able to bring something of value to the community, especially in a time like this."

FREE DRAWING TUTORIAL! PART 1: Kia ora tātou, During this Lockdown Ive decided to release a Drawing Tutorial to share some of my own learnings, thoughts and drawing techniques,..its by no means exhaustive, but i believe it will encourage/inspire anyone who likes to draw & to maximise this lockdown time by developing your drawing skills, putting in some solid sketching practice time & have alota fun at the same time. Kia noho haumaru tātou, Stay home, be safe, & have fun drawing!🙏🏾 Posted by Mr G Hoete Art on Wednesday, 1 April 2020

So far, he has run three drawing tutorials via his Instagram page.

Having led some art workshops in the past, Hoete said it was not hard to translate what he was doing for others.

"The challenge was trying to do something that catered for everyone so that they can all get a bit of value out of it."

The tutorials are covering the basics of drawing, Hoete said, but the basics were the key to mastering the craft.

But it was not just the craft of drawing, he said, because drawing was the fundamental skill for any discipline.

"The thing is people may have thought after a 10-minute tutorial they might be able to draw something like a Yoda but it's dispelling a lot of that and emphasising how important the fundamentals of drawing are.

"I guess for me, these tutorials are trying to teach the backdrop or the value of drawing because it translates into painting, sculpture, architecture and tattoo.

"Drawing truly is a foundational skill set so if you are a strong drawer it will translate into all your other disciplines as well."

For Hoete, lockdown has been something he has used to his advantage, as he was usually in his studio by himself, "chipping away at paintings".

He hopes others will maximise their time in lockdown which was why he set out homework for those tuning in for each episode.

"The good thing with drawing is it's therapeutic.

"Once you put that into practice, with patience, that's where the rewards are."

To find Hoete's tutorials, go to his Facebook Page.