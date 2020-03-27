The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Lakes District Health Board remained at eight, this morning.

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black announced the latest figures at a press conference this afternoon, showing nationally there were 416 confirmed and 35 probable cases of the virus in New Zealand so far.

Fifty of these people have recovered.

A breakdown of the cases per District Health Board today shows the number of cases in the Lakes DHB did not rise in the 24 hours to 9am today.

Advertisement

The eight cases in the Lakes DHB includes one male in his 60s who arrived in New Zealand on March 25 from overseas.

Another of the cases is a female in her 20s.

She arrived in New Zealand on March 25 after flying from Dubai.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website