A pregnant Bay woman has called on people flouting lockdown rules to consider parents having to raise newborns in strict isolation.

The prospect of weeks alone in their "bubble" if authorities extend the lockdown was just one of the tough realities facing expectant mothers in the Bay of Plenty.

Others faced giving birth without a partner present and rearranging birth plans as hospitals bring in strict visitation rules in the fight against Covid-19.

Rotorua's Elke Semple was due to have her first child on April 23, near the end of the expected four-week lockdown - most of which she will spend without her husband, a first-year nurse in Tauranga Hospital's emergency department.

"I've been telling baby there is no pressure to come."

She was worried about the prospect of the lockdown being extended and asked people to obey the rules and think about new mums in isolation.

"If we all listen then I can get support. My mum can come and stay or my sister-in-law.

"If we have people who flout the rules and spread the virus around then it's going to be longer."

Elke Semple is due to give birth to her first child during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga mum Rebecca Gallagher, 33, is expecting her second child by caesarean section on May 1, but husband Luke Gallagher may not be there when she gives birth.

The level 4 alert lockdown is scheduled to end a few days before her scheduled C-section but authorities have warned it may be extended.

Gallagher said a home birth was not an option as she had been advised to have a C-section following complications in her first birth.

Like many other hospitals, Tauranga was only allowing birthing mothers to have one support person present, who can't return if they have to leave at any point.

Gallagher said that to maintain her family "bubble", Luke would need to stay home with their toddler rather than come to the hospital.

"It's a terrifying prospect that hubby won't be at the birth of his child, and it's not a nice feeling thinking I would have to be there on my own."

Having another relative to babysit was not a risk she was willing to take, especially given the most obvious candidates - parents - were older.

Covid-19 has added an extra layer of stress for another Tauranga woman due to have her first child on April 16 after a long IVF struggle.

The 28-year-old, who asked not to be named, said it all hit her at a recent midwife appointment.

"My midwife was dressed in scrubs, a mask and gloves, the room removed of all soft furnishings and smelling of sanitiser.

"It hit me. I'll be giving birth - now possibly at home - in all of this. It's both sides' first grandchild and no one will be able to meet her until it's all over which could be when she's at least a month old.

"My husband and I will go home with no support or help from our family and that's scary. I cried in my appointment and the whole way home."

She still hoped to go to the birthing centre but was prepared for a home birth if necessary.

"I completely understand why they are doing it all and do agree with it but it's just really shit."

Tauranga community midwife Cara Kellett, acting Covid-19 liaison between midwives and the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, said many of her clients were feeling anxious.

Some with other children were choosing to extend their isolation bubble to a babysitter so a partner could be there for labour.

Midwives were doing their best to keep clients up to date and make cohesive care plans within "ever-changing" guidelines.

Bay midwives were communicating well and supporting each other, while also "gearing up for more home births".

These were an option for healthy women who were asymptomatic for Covid-19 and not likely to experience complications during birth.

"If women want to birth at home, we will support them. If they want to birth at hospital we will also support them."

BOP DHB midwifery leader Kirsten Rance said only low-risk births should occur at home.

Asked about steps taken to reduce Covid-1-related risks, she said the organisation was following Ministry of Health guidelines for case management.

In Saturday's Covid-19 update Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was worried about new mums and asked Kiwis to check on them during the lockdown.

"I just ask people in their wider circle to stay in contact, reach out, check in on those families, see how they're doing."

Yesterday the Government said pregnant women were among vulnerable groups who would have priority access to flu vaccinations, along with people over 65, frontline health workers and people with respiratory conditions.

Last week Plunket announced it would not do home visits or face-to-face consultations during the lockdown.

Chief executive Amanda Malu said Plunket nurses had switched to keeping in touch with families over the phone and the organisation hoped to expand video conferencing options - already available for breastfeeding support - very soon.

"We are absolutely working to ensure that we will still be there for new mums and families.

"We are there for them 24/7. Plunketline is always there. They can also contact their nurses directly."

Plunket was also working to adapt its techniques for monitoring babies' milestones without home visits, as well as to connect local parents together online.

"We don't want any of our families to feel isolated or alone and unable to cope."

Covid-19 in New Zealand

As of 9am yesterday:

- 589 total cases

- 76 new cases new in last 24 hours

- 12 people in hospital

- 63 people recovered

- 1 death

- 1728 tests a day on average

- 57 per cent recent overseas travel

- 26 per cent close contacts of existing cases

- 15 per cent overseas travel and contact with known case

- 2 per cent community transmission

- 11 cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB area

- 9 cases in the Lakes DHB area.

Source: Ministry of Health