Staying connected is vital for mental wellbeing during the Covid-19 lockdown say health officials and older residents advocacy groups. Sandra Conchie reports.

It's vital people stay connected and do not shut themselves off from others to ensure mental wellbeing does not suffer during the Covid-19 lockdown.

That's the message from health officials and Bay advocacy groups particularly to people aged 65-plus living on their own and those with mental health issues.

An Age Concern Rotorua spokeswoman said it was an ideal chance to get to know your neighbours better.

"Our biggest problem is the number of older people living on their own and not having regular contact with family or anyone else and not connecting with their community.

"It's vital we keep up our sense of community and show we care for each other. If people need help they need to reach out to someone rather than suffer in silence.

"Sometimes older people are reluctant to ask for help because they feel they're being

a burden but having contact with other people is vital for our wellbeing.

"We need to make sure no one is left behind at a time when we all need to be connected with our community and support each other through this crisis."

Registered clinical psychologist Dr Erin Eggleston said self-care was an important way to manage stress and stress was a normal reaction.

Eggleston, who is also the clinical director of QE Health in Rotorua, said it was important people focused on what they could control and not "over-catastrophise" or dwell too much on what might or might not come, he said.

"The lockdown does not mean we're under house arrest and we can't carry on with most of our normal and usual daily activities ... It helps to promote resilience, " he said.

Eggleston said during times of acute stress people shouldn't shut themselves away.

"We need to make sure we call, text, FaceTime, or Skype daily with others or touch base in other ways or just spend time with the people that really matter to us."

Eggleston said establishing a normal sleep pattern, eating regular well-balanced meals and maintaining a regular, reasonable exercise routine were important.

Age Concern Tauranga general manager Tanya Smith. Photo / File

Doing activities that helped keep spirits up was also key to managing stress, he said.

"Even if you don't feel like it, go for a walk, work in the garden, shoot some hoops, kick a ball around, do an online mediation, mindfulness or yoga class, or learn a new skill.

"And because fun, meaningful experiences reduce the stress hormone cortisol and raise feel-good hormones, it's also important to add some fun and humour into your day."

Shaun Robinson, the Mental Health Foundation of NZ's chief executive. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson acknowledged people were feeling anxious, stressed, worried and scared.

"Connecting with people who make you feel safe and loved is the most important thing you can do to look after your mental health and the mental health of people around you."

Robinson said the foundation had wellbeing tips on its website and Facebook page.

These included finding ways to connect, be active, give back and keep learning, spending time with nature and sticking to a routine.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



HELPLINES:

Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or free text 4357 (HELP)

Youthline – 0800 376 633 or free text 234

Samaritans – 0800 726 666.