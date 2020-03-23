Northlanders are being urged to check on the older members of their whānau as the country heads into isolation.

It comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country's coronavirus alert level would be raised to level 3 immediately, changing to a level 4 - "stay at home" by 1pm tomorrow.

Beryl Wilkinson, president executive chairwoman of Age Concern Whangārei, had already called for Northland to go into isolation before the new alert levels were announced yesterday.

She reminded people to check in on the older people in their life.

"I hope that shouldn't be necessary to say because most people worry about their parents," she said.

"We've got a few [older people] that live alone so we'll be keeping an eye on them. I rang one yesterday because I felt I should and one person said to me 'gosh it's good to hear a voice.'"

Speaking to Radio New Zealand yesterday, Auckland Age Concern chief executive Kevin Lamb also encouraged people to reach out to older people in their communities.

"Check in on them. Offer to help, do little things, it can be just letting them know we're still thinking on them and they're not on their own can make a huge difference," he said.

Far North iwi Ngati Kuri and Te Aupouri joined forces to support kaumātua and kuia - they delivered these care packages over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Far North iwi Te Aupouri and Ngāti Kuri had already started helping their kaumātua and kuia by joining forces to pack and deliver 100 care packages over the weekend.

Sheridan Waitai, Ngāti Kuri lead for the Covid-19 response, said whānau had been operating as if there was a level four alert, even prior to yesterday's announcement.

"As an iwi, to not do that we would be severely negligent in terms of looking after our people. Working at a level 4, we've made sure each package that's gone out we've checked their water tank, if they have pets - because all they're worried about is their pets, and what support they have."