More and more Rotorua tourism operators are shutting up shop amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Facebook, Paradise Valley Springs wrote, "Due to the evolving Covid-19 situation, we have made the prudent decision to close our park temporarily.

"We apologise if this inconveniences anybody, but we feel it is in the best interests of our staff, their families and our visitors."

Anyone with bookings will be refunded in full or alternatively the booking will be postponed.

Tamaki Māori Village closed their doors on Sunday and are working through all the bookings that had been made for the coming days and weeks.

The organisation said on their Facebook page, when the time is right, Tamaki Maori Village would be ready and thrilled to welcome manuhiri (visitors) to the award winning experience of our people and our culture.

"The mental and physical wellbeing of our people is paramount. We are working together to ensure their safety – and working with other sectors to help ensure employment options across this period.

"Finally, during this unprecedented and challenging time, we are thinking of all of our industry partners, of your families and our entire wider global community."

Mitai Maori Village have closed to the public effective immediately from Monday morning.

"We are thinking about all our staff and families, our community and our friends in tourism and business who are in the same difficult position," a post on Facebook read.

"We are trying hard to work through this and want to thank you all for your support and your messages of encouragement as we figure out a way to navigate these uncertain times."

Kaitiaki Adventures will remain fully staffed at this stage but have suspended its operations in their fight to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Rotorua Rafting have closed its doors for the foreseeable future.

The company said "This was not an easy decision to make. We have made this choice because this is our time to protect the community, we don't need to wait for the government to make those hard decisions for us.

"We can reduce the risk to ourselves, our staff and community now."

Rotorua Canopy Tours also announced their temporary closure on Facebook yesterday.

"Don't worry, this isn't forever! We will be back zip lining through the forest again," the post read.

One of New Zealand's most recognisable tourist attractions, the Hobbiton Movie Set, also announced on the weekend it would close its gates to prevent Covid-19 spread - leaving hundreds out of work.

Following Government announcements this weekend the Ministry of Education has advised all bus drivers over 70 along with drivers that have a compromised immune system or have underlying health conditions are to stay at home from today.

Uzabus announced the decision has had a significant impact on services operated which has resulted in the following school route and SESTA service cancellations effective from this today.

Uzabus apologise for the inconvenience this may cause. Due to the rapidly changing situation, the company plans to keep residents updated as developments arise.

For a full list of cancelled routes click here.

It was announced at the weekend, a Covid-19 case has forced Te Puia / New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute to close its doors.

On Saturday staff, contractors and trade customers were told the world-famous tourist attraction would be shut for an unknown period from 6pm, due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 relating to a visitor at the site earlier in March.

The visitor – from the United States – visited Te Puia for its evening Te Po experience on Sunday, March 8, and was diagnosed in the United States on March 18 after returning home.