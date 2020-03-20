The pupils and staff member from Selwyn School in Rotorua have been cleared of coronavirus.

Two pupils and one staff member from the primary school were in isolation awaiting the results of testing for coronavirus.

The news was broken to the school community through a physical letter, on the school's Facebook page and on the school app on Wednesday.

The school resumed as normal on Thursday and there was a teacher only day on Friday.

In a Facebook post this morning, the school announced the tests came back clear and the school would carry on as normal on Monday.

"The support from everyone and for everyone during this time has been amazing. It shows the true spirit of our community," the post from principal Peter Barker said.

Parents took mixed measures after the initial news of the tests and some opted not to send their children to school on Thursday.

The school had not been instructed by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education to close its doors but Barker told the Rotorua Daily Post on Wednesday evening he would understand if parents kept their children at home.

The school was praised by the school community for being open about the situation.

Barker said clear and constant communication with the school whānau about the facts of the unfolding matter was crucial and would be maintained.

He said keeping families informed was key in reducing panic.