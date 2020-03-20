

Markets, festivals, sports and other events may be off the cards because of Covid-19, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways of keeping entertained in Northland.

The Northern Advocate has put together a list of fun things punters can do while social distancing, including suggestions made by our readers.

GO FOR A WALK

There are a few track options which lead to the picturesque Whangārei Falls. Photo / Michael Cunningham

If you're not self-isolating and you need to get your legs moving, Northland is not short of tracks for you to explore.

For more options you can visit www.doc.govt.nz

• Tutukaka Head: Lighthouse walk - This 2km walk, which leads to the coast and a lighthouse, is a great option for children.

• Mount Manaia Track - the breath-taking view of the entrance to Whangārei Harbour makes the steep walk worth it. Park in the Mount Manaia Club's lower car park on Whangārei Heads Road above McLeod Bay.

• Otuihau Whangārei Falls - the picturesque waterfall is 26.3m high and falls over basalt cliffs. There are a few track options including a short walk from the public car park.

• Whananaki Coastal Walkway - this is one of the longer walks in the district with unspoilt coastal scenery. You can start the walk from McAuslin Rd at Sandy Bay or Pukekawa Road in Whananaki South.

• Taumarumaru Reserve is located in Doubtless Bay on the east coast of the Far North. The walk features great views and access to a small beach. With a pa site to explore as well, it is a great option for kids. To access, head north on SH1 to Awanui, then turn right onto SH10. The reserve is signposted on SH10 between Cable Bay and Coopers Beach.

• Ruapekapeka Pā Track - Ruapekapeka Pā is where dissatisfaction over the Treaty turned to war. This loop track starts at the car park and takes you through the advanced British position down through the bush and up to Ruapekapeka Pā site.

• Rainbow Falls Walk - This short walk, suitable for buggies, leads to the stunning Rainbow Falls on the Kerikeri River.

VISIT THE BEACH

Whangaumu Bay, Tutukākā Coast. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland has 3200km of coastline and harbours, with no part of the region more than 40km from the coast.

That means heading to the beach is a great option to temporarily escape.

Here are some office suggestions, while the weather's still great:

• Ocean Beach, Whangārei

• Whananaki South

• Waipū Cove

• Baylys Beach

• Ninety Mile Beach

• Whale Bay

• Whangaumu Bay

• McGregors Bay

• Mimiwhangata Beach

MAKE FUN AT HOME

We asked people to let us know what they planned to do to keep occupied in the absence of sports and events.

Some of the suggestions include:

• Weet-Bix Try DIY - The Bay of islands Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon was cancelled this year but children don't have to miss out. If you organise a DIY TRY of your own - swim, bike or run (even if its just in the backyard) - and submit a photo or video, Sanitarium will send kids their very own medal. Visit tryathlon.co.nz/try-diy for more information.

• Arts and Crafts

• Board games

• Puzzles

• Reading