Bay of Plenty tourism operators are offering exclusive discounts to Kiwis in an attempt to save jobs during coronavirus border restrictions.

As of Monday international visitors, excluding the Pacific Islands, must self-isolate for 14 days on arrival into New Zealand. Kiwis have been urged to cancel non-essential overseas travel.

In Tauranga, hit especially hard by the curtailed cruise ship season, several tourism attractions have banded together to offer a 10 per cent Kiwis-only discount on their attractions.

They hope domestic travellers will help lessen the economic impact of the loss of international tourists.

Waimarino Adventure Park and Kayak Tours owner Blair Anderson said 14 days was a lot of people's entire time off.

"We expect to lose a lot of our international market.

"We are counting on Kiwis to get out on tours to help keep the tourism industry alive."

People who had cancelled overseas trips could "repurpose their funds and time off" to explore their own back yard.

"By getting to Tauranga and putting money into local tourism businesses you are saving jobs and bolstering our economy, but you'll also have a bloody good holiday," Anderson said.

"Seeing the light of glow-worms bouncing off the water on a beautiful lake is just as rewarding as what you'd planned overseas."

He said the tourism community was constantly increasing its standard of delivery to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

Tauranga tourism operator Jay Thomas of 7 Deadly Sins said there were plenty of bucket list attractions in New Zealand.

"In Tauranga alone you can start the day driving a Ferrari and Lamborghini around some stunning roads, then two hours later you can be flying in a helicopter, watching

dolphins, or riding the waves at Mount Maunganui," he said.

Waimarino Kayak Tours and Adventure Park, 7 Deadly Sins, Skydive Tauranga, Bay Explorer, River Bug NZ, Adrenalin Forest Tauranga, Aerius Helicopters and Day Trippers are giving Kiwis a 10 per cent discount on their tours.

They hoped more operators would follow.

The discount is available through the relevant websites. It is to be booked before March 31 using the code TRAVELLOCAL.

According to Tourism New Zealand, more than 229,000 people are directly employed in the industry nationwide.