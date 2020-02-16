Thousands of concertgoers packed Semenoff Stadium to party to the beat of some of New Zealand's top bands.

Headlining the top notch lineup was Six60 and were supported by LAB, Sons of Zion and Vayne on Saturday night.

While official numbers were not available yesterday it was estimated to be close to the capacity of 15,000 people.

A highlight of the night was when Six60 performed kia mau ki tō ūkaipō, their Te reo rendition of Don't Forget Your Roots, with members of the local Hātea Kapa Haka group.

Six60's first performance in Whangārei was in 2015 at the Forum North Expo Hall to a crowd of 660. When they returned in 2016 and performed at Northland Events Centre the crowd grew to 5000, that number doubled to 10,000 - a sell-out show - in 2018 and this year the capacity which was set at 15,000.

Carina de Graaf, venue and events manager for Whangārei District Council, said there was an amazing vibe throughout the concert and it proved Whangārei could provide a venue that could cater for large concerts.

"Whangārei and Northland are ready to receive and support these big concerts and this concert has just showcased that," de Graaf said.

"It shows the community will come and support these big events."

She pointed to the Hātea Kapa Haka performance on stage as being a highlight of the night.

Photographer Amy de Klerk was there too and captured these great shots.

Six60s Matiu Walters in full swing. Photo / Amy de Klerk

Six60s Chris Mac, bass guitarist, enjoying the support from the massive crowd during the Whangārei concert. Photo / Amy de Klerk

LAB front man Joel Shadbolt finding his groove. Photo / Amy de Klerk

The opening act Sons of Zion put the crowd in the right mood for the rest of the concert. Photo /Amy de Klerk