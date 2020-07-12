Dannevirke Community Board has set the date for this year's Wackrow Memorial Youth Award.

The award is unique in New Zealand and recognises young people's contribution to the community, with the winner receiving $500.

The Wackrow award, now in its 34th year, recognises outstanding community service by young people.

It is in memory of the late Constable Graeme Wackrow, who was killed in a car accident while working with the Dannevirke Police.

Advertisement

His parents donated the trophy in 1987 and the Dannevirke Community Board provides $1000 in prizemoney to students who have been engaged in outstanding community service.

Nominations for the award have now opened and will close on Friday, July 31.

Nomination forms have been sent to various groups. Judging will take place on Monday, August 17.

The winner will be announced at an award function at The Hub on Tuesday, August 25 at 7pm.

Guest speaker will be Dannevirke businessman and Queen's Birthday Honours recipient Suresh Patel.

Community board member Terry Hynes said the judging process for this year's awards had been reviewed with input from Tararua REAP general manager Claire Chapman who will join Dannevirke Police Sergeant Gary McKernon on the judging panel.