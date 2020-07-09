Stand-up comedy doesn't come to this part of the world all that often, let alone two comedy shows that have performers with local connections.

But that's exactly what is happening on August 7 and 8, when DIY Comedy brings back-to-back A One Night Stand shows to Dannevirke and Pahiatua. Lex (Julie Sandbrook), Chris Ingham and Maggie Malone have all spent significant time in the Tararua District at some point in their lives and now they're coming back to showing their comedic wares.

Lex (Julie Sandbrook), originally from Dannevirke.

Stand-up comedy has been something that those in bigger cities have performed, but in recent years more provincial based performers are emerging and obtaining some success.

Lex was born and bred in Dannevirke, but now resides in Whanganui. A successful event producer, she decided to get into stand-up comedy just over a year ago and she's made waves after dipping her toes in.

She has a penchant for fast driving and whiskey as well as showing up to open mic nights and sharing the latest crazy experience that she's just been through.

Chris Ingham is a local doctor in Pahiatua and now an award winning comedian, having just taken out the Wellington regional Pun Battle. He also made the final of the recent Raw Comedy Quest for the second time in three years.

After years of flying high in his children's affections since being named New Zealand's third funniest dad by Jono and Ben in 2015, Chris now pounds the boards while launching political satire and puns at his willing audiences.

British born Maggie Malone moved to New Zealand 20 years ago and spent her early years here in Pahiatua. Having grown two kids to adulthood, she hit a significant birthday in 2017, had a rush of blood to her head and decided to give stand-up comedy a go.

In 2018 she finished runner-up in the Palmy Raw Comedy Quest, and took out the title of Best Female Comedian at that year's Comedy Hub Awards.

Rounding out the Dannevirke line-up is Richard Dryden, Doreen Van Dam and Taylor Ruddle. Taylor will also be performing in Pahiatua with Maggie and Chris, and both shows will be hosted by Ben 'Tito' Caldwell, who recently hit the headlines for his infamous snow warning post on the Manawatu District Council Facebook page.

Tickets for both shows are $20 (plus credit card fees) and are available from Eventfinda and the venues. Door sales are $30, so pre sales are encouraged.

Warning: May contain adult themes and coarse language