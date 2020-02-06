TODAY

• 90 More Miles - complete 21 loops over 29 days to help raise funds for local charity Kind Hands, all day, Whangārei Hatea Loop Kotuitui Whitinga, Whangārei 0110, Whangārei.

• Dimension, noon, Schepens Farm, 1207 Waimatenui East Rd, Kaikohe, Northland.

• Half Moon Baby, 8.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Live Music with Huakina, 7pm-10pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Dinner & Drinks With David Shanhun, 5pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Pio Terei - read to your kids, 11am-1pm, The Warehouse, Okara Park shopping centre, 42 Port Rd.

• 90 More Miles - complete 21 loops over 29 days to help raise funds for local charity Kind Hands, all day, Whangārei Hatea Loop Kotuitui Whitinga, Whangārei 0110, Whangārei.

• Dimension, noon, Schepens Farm, 1207 Waimatenui East Rd, Kaikohe, Northland.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Kowhai Sunrise Walk, 7am-10.30am, Hospice Cottage, 464 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Our People In the Park - Concert On the Green, 4pm-9pm, Tutukākā Marina, Marina Rd, Tutukākā, Whangārei District.

• Get Up Offa That Thing, 8pm-11pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Kevin Fraser Drop the Pressure Comedy Show NZ Tour, 5pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Xtasy Reunion Gig, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Ben Tuhoe-Kenobi, 4pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Public Roller Skating, 5.30pm, Portland Recreation Centre, Whangārei.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am, Onerahi Tavern, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Parkrun, 8am, Te Matau ā Pohe, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• 90 More Miles - complete 21 loops over 29 days to help raise funds for local charity Kind Hands, all day, Whangārei Hatea Loop Kotuitui Whitinga, Whangārei 0110, Whangārei.

• Dimension, noon, Schepens Farm, 1207 Waimatenui East Rd, Kaikohe, Northland.

• Gin Cocktail Masterclass, noon, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Afternoon Jazz with Lorrèn and Quinten, 3pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Roller Derby: What's Your New Year's Resolution?, 4pm, Bay Sports Grounds Waipapa, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Waipu Life Drawing, 3pm, Waipu Primary School, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

COMING UP

• Making a Scene Drama & Speech Academy, Monday, February 10, 4pm, Whangārei Theatre Company, Whangārei.

• Qigong Class, Monday, February 10, 11.45am, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Pilates Class, Tuesday, February 11, 4.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2020, Tuesday, February 11, 9am, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Dirty Word, Wednesday, February 12, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Picture Framing With Professional Equipment, Wednesday, February 12, 10am, The PhotoWorkshop, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• The Vagina Monologues, Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15, 7pm-9.30pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz