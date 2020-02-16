

Napier Boys' High School first XI have nailed a treble in the Hawke's Bay senior men's club division one, 45-over cricket competition.

The schoolboys claimed the milestone after thumping Innovate Electrical Napier Technical Old Boys by eight wickets in the final at Nelson Park, Napier, on Saturday.

Tremains NBHS beat Reynard Health Supplies Havelock North CC by 36 runs in the semifinal of the nine-round format of the Stephen Hill Motors Hastings division one (RC MacInnes Cup) championship to remain undefeated with the only blemish a rained-out match against Roosters Brewhouse Cornwall CC after Christmas.

"We're getting along as teammates and playing good cricket so we're in good shape for Gillette Cup," said NBHS captain Samuel Pawson as his team now turn their attention to the 40-over format starting next weekend.

In a fortnight, the Sky Blues also will embark on the Gillette Cup campaign (the symbol of national high schoolboys' supremacy). Lindisfarne College, of Hastings, were the Central Districts representatives to Lincoln, near Christchurch, last November but didn't return with the crown.

Pawson thought they had gelled together as a unit for the 45-over format and had persevered with some consistency in their endeavour to achieve goals throughout this summer.

NBHS finished third in the Twenty20 format this season with Taradale men claiming that gong while Sher-e-Punjab Sports Club finishing runners-up.

Napier Boys' High School first XI cricketers will now focus on the 40-over format as well as the national Gillette Cup secondary schoolboys' campaign. Photo /supplied

However, in the final on Saturday opening seamer Liam McCarthy took 5-23 while medium pacer Seth Taylor (1-14) claimed the prized scalp of opening batsman/captain Jeremy Kuru for 41 runs after the former Central Districts paceman feathered a delivery to wicketkeeper Bayley Foote.

Having won the toss, NBHS skittled NTOB for 94 runs in 30.4 overs.

Opening batsman James Rawnsley was unbeaten on 48 in NBHS' run chase and Sterling Strong, at first drop, added 31 runs to eclipse the target with 96/2 from just 14 overs.

Matt Rawnsley and Ethan Pearce took a wicket each for NTOB.

James Rawnsley, Foote and Toby Findlay were among the top five batsmen in the format while McCarthy, left-arm seamer Harry Campbell and Pawson were the top wicket takers among the top seven.

McCarthy was comfortably the MVP leader with 17.92 points.