This story isn't about scrambling for the statistical records on CricHQ to champion other club cricket bowlers who should be profiled because they have posted better figures.

No, this one is pertaining to junior cricketer Jed Greville who recently ticked over more than 100 wickets for Cornwall Cricket Club at all levels not long after turning 15 on October 1.

Greville, a right-arm medium-fast seamer, has represented the Hastings club since he was 9 and CricHQ shows his club, school and representative scalps at 227. But there's a feeling among those in the know that the number should be higher because his earlier games weren't on the radar of the international score-keeping website.

So what's working for the Year 10 pupil from Hastings Boys' High School who plays for the Cornwall colts side?

Advertisement

Greville believes he's been carrying on from the same rhythm and channels from a profitable spell last summer and hasn't given it much thought.

"Last season was probably my best for wickets but this season's been close," says the new-ball merchant who comes in at second change for his HBHS first XI in the second year.

The former Clive School and Havelock North Intermediate pupil suspects it has something to do with his growth spurt.

Standing at 1.8m, Greville is able to find prodigious swing in his deliveries. Throw in the factor that Cornwall Colts see him as a death bowling prospect and the picture isn't so pixelated after all.

"Usually when I get a lot of wickets in a game the ball is new," says the teenager who has been under the tutelage of his father, police officer Brent Greville, with HBHS mentors Dean Roulston and Dave Castle taking him to a different plane.

Sticking to a regimented line-and-length policy means the schoolboy makes it the batsmen's problem to become imaginative in eking out runs.

He feels the quality of batting has incrementally got better so every wicket is rewarding.

During a Labour Day weekend tournament, Greville claimed 11 scalps (tourney best) over three games, including a 5-17.

Sitting on 105 wickets in 55 appearances for Cornwall, he has claimed 13 scalps and about 10 for his HBHS first XI side who have beaten St John's College and Taradale High School counterparts and host Lindisfarne College today. He has eight five-wicket bags.

For the record, premier clubmates Jayden Wiggins (153 wickets from 133 appearances) and Jono Hall (139/124) and Lions player James Crowther (124/80) are setting the pace above him.