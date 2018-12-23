Locals and visitors relaxed, caught up with friends and bought last-minute goodies at the Whanganui Christmas Market on Saturday.

The Whanganui River Markets hosted a special market for the two Saturdays before Christmas in their usual site on the downtown riverbank. The riverbank was packed with stalls in areas the market does not normally use and there was a waiting list for stall holders.

"This Saturday it was really busy, but it had a really lovely, relaxed atmosphere," market spokeswoman Annette Main said.

"The week before was pretty crazy. For some reason on Saturday it was a much calmer atmosphere. It was more like a community gathering. I've had a lot of feedback from stall holders saying how relaxed it was.

"Most of the food stalls sold out. The local growers were pretty pleased. It was really lovely for people to be able to access local produce for their Christmas table.

"There were lots of visitors who were in town early for Christmas. Everyone was really friendly."

There was a range of musical entertainment, Santa did the rounds on his sleigh and, after an early threat of rain, the weather came to the party with loads of sunshine.

The Whanganui Christmas Market was jam-packed with stalls.

Market regular Ra Costelloe (left) and Ricky Bing were amongst the musical entertainers.

The Morgan family, (from left) Isabella, India, mum Belinda and Alexia, enjoys the sunshine.

People sitting on the riverbank watched the MV Wairua and waka on the Whanganui River.

Did Santa forget where he parked his sleigh?

Dannielle Cate-Hore (left), Brooklyn Hearfield and Cole Bristol take a break.