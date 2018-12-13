Hawke's Bay homes and businesses have always been well-decorated for Christmas but a boom in cheap Christmas lights has seen many homes transformed after dark.

A real estate company even runs bus tours for buildings entering in the Tremains Christmas Lights competition.

The realtor has downloadable maps for self-guided tours and sells tickets for the bus tours, taking 1.5 hours to 2 hours, for $5.

Buses depart at 8.30pm from the Napier office for the Napier/Taradale route and at the same time from the Havelock North office for the Havelock North/Hastings route.

Remaining tour dates are December 16, 17, 23.