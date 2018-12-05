Timothy and Oliver may not have the sweetest voices but they like to sing and sing loudly - which is quite something given that they are donkeys.

Wendy Ward from Riding for the Disabled said the community were welcome to come and sing along with them at Wednesday night's carols event.

"In a first for Whanganui and possibly even New Zealand, Timothy, Oliver and ponies Wee Man and Mohawk are 'inviting' people to join them in singing carols in the donkeys' barn," says Ward.

"We believe this is a unique event. It's a fundraiser for Whanganui Riding for the Disabled (RDA)."

She says the event is designed to appeal to all ages and will include popular carols as well as Christmas stories and songs.

"We invite you to come and see the donkeys' Christmas tree and their manger made into a crib for the baby Jesus.

"The donkeys are very likely to join in the singing and they can be quite loud so you will need to sing up."

The donkeys belong to the Rev Dr Jonathan and Meg Hartfield and live in their barn at Downes Ave in Springvale.

"Just like the three wise men in the Bible, all you need do is follow the stars to find the barn," says Ward.

She says there is no set admission fee but as the event is a fundraiser for RDA, she asks that visitors give generously.

Carols in the Barn: 5.30 pm, Wednesday, December 5, 37 Downes Ave. BYO seating or rugs, and parking is in the paddock or on Downes Ave. The barn is next the car park area. If wet, the event will be held in the Prayer House in the car park area. For details call Wendy 06 343 8884.