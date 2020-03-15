The Christchurch mosque shootings of last year have been remembered at Whanganui's Masjid-E-Bilal mosque.

People were welcomed inside by the mosque's imam, Dr Mukarram Mairaj.

Among them were Gabrielle and Rob Boyd who brought flowers to Whanganui's mosque.

He said he didn't know who would come but intended to be there to talk to anybody who arrived. He had brought food and drink to share.

The mosque's imam, Dr Mukarram Mairaj, talks to people who have come to pay their respects. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Iwi were also in attendance fresh from their He Waka Pakoko planning meeting at Putiki Marae.

Dr Mairaj told them how surprised, amazed and grateful he was for their support after March 15 last year.

"We felt very alone but you gave us a shoulder to cry on. We haven't seen any such example in the past."

Ngā Tāngata Tiaki chairman Gerrard Albert said the group had come to show that as people of the land they will always be tolerant and let others into the country.

They were joined by Muslim members of the mosque, and Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei/Whanganui president Pushpa Prasad.

A car containing Whanganui Police officers was present at times outside.