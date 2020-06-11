The Chiefs will do their part to acknowledge the thousands of females who play and/or support rugby in the region this weekend.

They will run out in their limited edition Women in Rugby jersey on Saturday night when they face the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

READ MORE:

• Super Rugby Aotearoa: Eden Park prepares for massive crowd for Blues v Hurricanes

• Super Rugby Aotearoa: How your Super Rugby teams will fare from here

• Super Rugby Aotearoa kick-off times to change in response to Alert Level 1 move

• Super Rugby Aotearoa: Crowds could be welcomed to start of new season

Each jersey from the playing 23 will be signed and donated to 23 different schools within the Chiefs Region, including several from Bay of Plenty, to help raise funds for sports equipment, travel or apparel for their female rugby teams.

Advertisement

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive officer Michael Collins said: "The club are exceptionally proud of what the jersey represents, and the Gallagher Chiefs team are honoured to be able to play in the jersey when they take on the Highlanders this weekend.

"It is fantastic to be able to support our provincial unions and the 23 schools selected to receive a signed Gallagher Chiefs Women in Rugby playing jersey.

"Each selected school deliver an active female rugby programme, so this is our opportunity to thank them for the work they are doing to grow and develop female rugby," Collins said.

The Chiefs warm up during a training session in Hamilton. Photo / Getty Images

The limited edition jersey design acknowledges the thousands of females both young and old, who play and support rugby.

The pink and purple tinge commemorates wahine of all levels who play and support rugby, along with connecting to the Chiefs training jersey colours to acknowledge the importance of preparation.

The black colouring in the jersey is to acknowledge the female rugby players from the Chiefs Region who have represented New Zealand at an international level. The triangular arrow patterns on the jersey speak to the significance of always moving forward, both on the rugby field and in the promotion of females both playing and supporting rugby.

The Chiefs match against the Highlanders in Dunedin kicks off at 7.05pm on Saturday.