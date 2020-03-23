With the uncertainty of Super Rugby, Bay of Plenty's Chiefs flanker Mitch Karpik says it can hard to stay motivated when you're training for nothing.

READ MORE:

• Super Rugby: Blues boss Andrew Hore remains hopeful replacement Kiwi competition still on

• Coronavirus: Sky TV boss Martin Stewart sheds light on NZ Rugby's plans for local Super Rugby competition

• Super Rugby: Confirmed - 'exciting' Kiwi-only competition is imminent

• 2020 Super Rugby: 13-man Crusaders go top of New Zealand conference after thrashing Sunwolves in Brisbane

Super Rugby players, just like everyone else, are having to come to terms with a future full of uncertainty amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their competition has been suspended and while the five New Zealand teams could still launch their own, local competition, the future is still up in the air.

"It's tough, you want to really train to play, it's harder to get motivated to train for nothing," Karpik, a Bay of Plenty Steamers player, said.

The Chiefs beat the Waratahs 51-14 in Wollongong on March 6 and lost 24-27 to the Hurricanes in Hamilton on March 13 before the Super Rugby competition was suspended.

The Chiefs players and coaches went into voluntary isolation last week, despite returning from Australia before the Government's deadline, as a safety precaution.

They were due to start training again this week, before the Government announced a move to Threat-Level 3 and then 4.

Advertisement

Karpik said it was "a bit strange" not knowing when they would play again but all the players were eager to do whatever necessary to ensure the good health of all.

"I guess the thing is, this isn't going to last forever, there's always going to be a game, we just don't know when it will be. I'm happy to keep myself fit and active in the meantime.

"It's also a change which is sometimes good, we can't go to the gym so we have to make do with what we have here, a bit of a change is sometimes good for the body."

Karpik, who is studying law and finance part-time at the University of Waikato, said the Covid-19 disruption had helped him focus on life outside of rugby.

"It has put a few things in perspective. It's good to have a good crack at study while rugby is kind of on holiday. Obviously, the university has been shut down but with my rugby I do most of my learning online anyway."

Mitch Karpik of the Chiefs is tackled during the round six Super Rugby against the Waratahs in Wollongong on March 6. Photo / Getty Images

He said he felt the team was tracking well under new coach Warren Gatland before the disruption.

"The performance against the Brumbies (a 14-26 loss in round four) was a bit of an anomaly in terms of where I thought we were at, we probably didn't front up as well as we should've.

"I felt we were tracking towards something good, the Hurricanes played really well and we were not quite there but I guess the morale is good and we were in a good space."

Advertisement



Individually, the 24-year-old is still honing his craft and he has some pretty handy tutors in Sam Cane and Lachlan Boshier.

"There are some good sevens in the team, I do my best to take it day by day and learn from them, the skills they bring.

"Obviously Sam is very physical, particularly on defence, his tackling technique is pretty sound. Boshier is very good over the ball and getting turnovers, they're two aspects of my game that I'd like to improve so it's good to watch and learn from the best."