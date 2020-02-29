Families with children in Whanganui Hospital will benefit from a day-long music festival on Sunday, March 8.

Last year's Pauls Rd Live event raised $10,000 and three Whanganui families with children receiving cancer treatment were given $6000.

The remaining $4000 was spent on food and petrol vouchers donated to the hospital's children's ward to be given to families in need.

The donations are made via the Starlit Hope charity founded in 2013 by schoolgirl Gabby Devine who was undergoing intensive treatment for bone cancer.

Gabby died aged 13 two years later, but her memory lives on through the annual day of rock, pop and blues music at the Butler property at 42 Paul's Road, Whanganui East organised by Whanganui musicians Fred Loveridge and Kerry O'Sullivan.

The March 8 event runs from noon to 7pm, and bands on the lineup include Hot Potato, Dusta, Whiskey Mama, Re-Set, The Blue Veinz, Richard Littlejohn and Tauranga band Brilleaux.

Ticket are $20 adults, $10 children available from the Gatshack in Ridgway Street. Visitors are advised to take their own food (there will also be barbecue food for sale on site), drinks, sunblock, seating and shade.