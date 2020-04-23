Hawke's Bay nutritionists are urging Kiwis not to indulge in a tsunami of fast food when the level 4 lockdown lifts, and consider making their diet of the past four weeks their new-normal.

But for some, the saliva-inducing cravings of KFC, McDonald's and other big-name takeaway brands have been painfully hard to ignore, and are set to be quenched as soon as possible on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced alert level 4 would transition down from Tuesday next week, allowing the region's fast-food chains to start serving again.

Contactless pick-up or home deliveries will be back, meaning drive-thru restaurants will be allowed to reopen.

Napier-based nutritionist Dinielle Farquharson encouraged the public not to rush back to getting takeaways. Photo / Warren Buckland

Jade McKee, an avid lover of fast-food chain KFC, vowed she would be first in line when it reopens in Hawke's Bay, though unlike McDonald's that's not guaranteed to be at 5am on Tuesday.

"I cannot wait till KFC is open again - I'll be there the night before waiting," McKee said. "I don't want to be in lockdown any longer. I need takeaways.

"I am going to buy all the takeaways I can get in one day. I may never go to a supermarket again.

"As long as they follow the hygiene guidelines, we will be good to go."

Napier-based nutritionist Dinielle Farquharson urged those around Hawke's Bay not to rush back to getting takeaways, or risk ruining all the good habits formed under lockdown.

"Takeaways will always be there, so there is no need to go and splurge on them straight away," she said.

"And we know for sure that it will be so busy - the queues will be huge.

Farquharson said she had been making takeaways or "fakeaways" at home during lockdown and as a result hadn't felt as if she was missing out on them.

Clinical nutritionist Gina Hill said she has enjoyed seeing those around her take up cooking during the previous four weeks.

"Cooking the majority of our meals from scratch is one of the most important things families can do to improve their health and wellbeing," she said.

"Takeaways contain high levels of sugar, fat and salt, and offer little nutritional value, leaving us feeling tired, cranky and hungry for more.

"Just one serving of fast food can increase inflammation in the body which weakens the immune system – the last thing we want people doing right now."

Nutritionist Emma Winnie said everyone needed a night off cooking – but the best thing we can do come Tuesday is support our favourite local restaurant and "avoid the drive-thru".

Restaurant Brands, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl's Jr, were unable to comment on when their restaurants would open to the public.

However, a spokesperson said further information would be made available in the coming days.

McKee, who says she has begun to lose weight from the lack of takeaways, said she had started dreaming about KFC during the lockdown.

"I just need KFC. No other chicken can compare," she said. "I just cannot wait to taste that chicken.

"If we go back into alert level 4, I will be going to stock up with a year's supply – I'm serious."

Another Napier takeaway fan, who asked not to be named, said takeaways were an essential for some.

"I haven't got the biggest skillset when it comes to cooking and typically work late every day, so I tend to get takeaways on my way home after work," he said.

"Lockdown has been a huge reality check for me - going from eating a different takeaway to typical cooked dinner has been a huge change.

"I really miss the simplicity of being able to just drive somewhere and in five minutes be able to be eating."