Blessed with a fine calm evening the Dannevirke Junior Hockey competition got under way on Friday, July 24 at the Dannevirke Tennis Courts and Dannevirke High School.

There were over 20 teams if you count the Fun Sticks (Year 1-2) and with the number of players matched by parents and grandparents the courts were a real hive of enthusiasm and support.

Up at the high school on the turf there is more space for these Kwik Sticks players.

Dannevirke High School player referees policed the games very well, explaining to the inexperienced the rules, particularly the two-pass-before-a-goal rule to encourage team work and reduce the impact of a particularly skilled player.

There are four grades Fun Sticks (Y1-2), Mini Sticks (Y3-4), Kiwi Sticks (Y5-6) and Kwik Sticks (Y7-8), the two senior grades having seven and six teams respectively fielded by the primary schools.

The Kwik Sticks play up at the high school where there is a half-court turf providing the players with more space to play and preparing them for turf conditions in Palmerston North.

There is also a Year 7-8 team playing on Friday night in Palmerston North and after two 10-0 wins before and during the holidays they have been moved up a grade.