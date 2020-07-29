After the First Fifteen grading games last term Dannevirke High School was placed in Premier Two of the Manawatu Secondary School's Competition while Awatapu was placed in the Premier Third grade.

Flanker Toby Christini soars high to win the ball even with his eyes closed.

With both drawing a bye in their respective grades a friendly match was arranged at Dannevirke High School on Saturday July 25.

Friendly might not be an accurate description of the clash, although it was played in good spirit, because Awatapu wanted to prove to the authorities it deserved to be in Premier Two while Dannevirke wanted to confirm its placement.

Played in perfect conditions and a good crowd in support the game was an even affair with both teams matched for size and speed.

Advertisement

Playing into the breeze Dannevirke scored first from a maul but Awatapu matched it and went ahead converting to lead 7-5.

Dannevirke had a pretty well drilled pack and a carve through put it ahead 10-7 before fullback Shay Hewitt took an inside pass to score again making it 17-7 at half-time.

Dannevirke conceded an early try in the second spell when a backline pass went loose but the gap was restored with a good scrum drive and detach to make it 24-12.

By this time Dannevirke's forwards had dominance but some very sharp Awatapu backs constantly had the defence working to cover their breaks.

Eventually Dannevirke scored from another strong scrum when No.8 Xavier Phillips went over and a late penalty took the final score to 32-12.

The game was even enough for both teams to be in the same grade which would remove the bye in each.