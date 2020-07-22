Pahiatua Chamber of Commerce and the Project Team for the Pahiatua Town Centre Upgrade are hosting a Business After 5 on Friday, August 7 to provide opportunity for a Q&A session about the upgrade at the Pahiatua Council Chambers.

Contractors are reaching the final stretch of works for the sewer network upgrade. The eastern side of Stage 4 should be completed in July, with laterals, testing and any remedial items to complete after that.

Contractors are following closely behind with their water main. They are expected to lay the water main, complete the laterals, as well as test and chlorinate pipes by mid-August.

Contractors constructing bio-filter garden walls as part of Pahiatua's town upgrade.

They also have the balance of the stormwater upgrade to complete, particularly in regards to the second bio-filter garden on the eastern side of Main Street.

Advertisement

Contractors have been working on Stage 3, western side and are working their way north towards the Regent Theatre where they will be using a drilling machine to cross under the road from the Regent Theatre over to Paper Plus to run ducting that will be used in the future for cables for Electric-Vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The Inspire duct that will house fibre cables for internet will be installed. Currently excavating and laying of ducting in front of the New World carpark is taking place, and will soon head down past the Pahiatua Pharmacy. This will allow other work crews to make a start with the second bio-filter garden.

The above ground work is off to a slow start with wet weather causing a few delays. Contractors have excavated and laid the electrical cables that will feed the lighting in this area. Morris & Bailey are progressing well, the foundation has been poured for the bio-filter garden walls and they will now focus on forming the walls.

Downer NZ have been setting out the trenching and paths for the central island pathways. They have also been pouring the kerb and channel to form the traffic islands.