Playing their fifth game of the season with a 2-2 win-loss record Dannevirke Sports Club Rangers faced Levin AFC at home on Saturday, July 11.

It was a very even game with Rangers having the best of the first half although the lead at the break was only 1-0.

While the home side had many more shots on goal their accuracy was mostly awry. Ben Harrowfield and Anthony Vercoe combined well up front and Ben's goal was well deserved.

Levin had some talented players and achieved some breakaways which always looked dangerous. Newcomer James McEwen was solid in defence, defusing some dangerous moments with accurate tackling.

In the second half, the game continued to see-saw with more accurate finishing resulting in the teams sharing four goals in the half and Dannevirke winning 3-2.

Dannevirke Sports Club's second side, The Vikings, have taken time to build combinations but their 3-all draw against Marist at home, also on Saturday, earning their first point in the competition, is a sign of their progress.