Dannevirke Sports Club's Valkyries women's football team viewed their recent game against unbeaten and top of the table Northend with some trepidation.

There being only one women's grade, the best and the weakest teams are separated by a large gulf of skill and experience, so much so that Northend had won most of their games so far by double-figure scores.

Dannevirke, however, held the score to just 4-0 after being down 2-0 at halftime.

Played in perfect conditions, Dannevirke's tigerish defence upset Northend's rhythm and Dannevirke even had their moments on attack.

The game see-sawed and Northend players said they enjoyed the more even contest and the great spirit the game was played in.

Possibly player of the day was Dannevirke keeper Chelsea Fairley, who stopped some amazing shots at goal, but the whole team's combinations and support of each other stood out too.