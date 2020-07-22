The Wackrow Memorial Youth Award, the Spring Festival and coffee mornings are all matters urgently requiring community participation with the Dannevirke Community Board.

The Wackrow Memorial Youth Award is the most urgent as nominations close on July 31.

This award was created 34 years ago in the memory of Constable Graeme Wackrow who was killed in a car accident while stationed in Dannevirke.

The award seeks to recognise the community service and contribution to supporting the work of local voluntary organisations and groups.

The five judges take notice of achievements gained in this area where the entrants' endeavours and their commitment is worthy of acknowledgement.

It is open to youth aged 14-19 living in the North Tararua Ward.

The winner will receive the trophy to hold for a year and a miniature to keep, plus $500 with the runner-up getting $300, with $200 for third place.

The Wackrow Memorial Award is promoted annually to young people of the Dannevirke District with past winners going on to build successful careers and futures for themselves.

Entry forms are available the Tararua District Council Office in Gordon St.

The community board is also putting together the Spring Festival programme scheduled to start on September 1 and end on November 30. If you have an activity for the public to enjoy please contact convener Ross MacDonald on 06 374 7996.

Recently a survey of young people's views was undertaken on the issue of a wheel park in Dannevirke with 270 responses received.

It was broadened to consider s skate bowl and other public facilities for youth and highlighted a desire for a skate/pump park, a water park like that on Marine Parade, Napier, a basketball court and urban walkways.

At this point the committee chaired by Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber is considering the options including the possibility of combining these into a central hub.

Location is a big issue with strong opposition from local residents to the old BMX track, ruling this out, but the domain is a possibility. They are researching what other towns, including Foxton, have built.

The board is reconvening its community forum coffee mornings to gain people's thoughts on any issues affecting Dannevirke and the northern Tararua.

These proved very informative when held last in July 2019 and are due to run each Tuesday in August at The Black Stump, Dannevirke, from 10am-noon. The first is on August 4 and all are welcome.