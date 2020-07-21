After really just getting the season started before lockdown, like all sports we came to a grinding halt. From "should we be shaking hands?" to keeping our distance and then nothing. Now all clubs are going again, they are having good turnouts.

People are more relaxed and all seem to be enjoying participating again.

Runners-up were Cameron McKay and Colleen Fanning.

Wairarapa held a drawn social pairs event on June 28, with 11 Bush Ruahine players attending. It was a good afternoon to catch up with and support our neighbouring association. However, the only prize to come north was a raffle.

The executive met on July 3 with a focus on resetting a programme to fit all the championships in. With the absence of the non-playing representative fixtures, this was made easier and a revised programme has been circulated.

Many association members help make up the teams on July 2 for the Eketahuna and Tararua clubs' annual Drysdale Cup Challenge consisting of snooker, pool, darts and indoor bowls. Tararua won the bowls but Eketahuna retained the cup. A very enjoyable social night well hosted by the Eketahuna Club.

Three Bush Ruahine teams entered the Wairarapa Central Open Fours Championships on July 5 at Masterton with the team of Karen Cuming, Mike Fouhy, Derek Cuming and Lance Stuart winning.

This win earned Karen her Gold Star for the Wairarapa Centre. Our open triples afternoon was held on July 9. This was won by Marie Schroder, Lance Stuart and Lesley Richards over Terry and Jocelyn McKay and Colleen Fanning.

The New Zealand Mixed Pairs Championship qualifiers were played on July 12 with a 9.30am start. Only two teams qualified: Karl and Marie Schroder beat Cameron McKay and Colleen Fanning. Karl and Marie will represent Bush Ruahine at the Zone Finals on August 22. We wish them all the best for this.