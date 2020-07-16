Woodville couple Nick and Rose Bertram were named 2020 Share Farmers of the Year recently but have since had their title removed by the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Trust (NZDIA).

An independent review is to be conducted by Susan Hughes QC, the Bush Telegraph was told by NZDIA.

"We had been in complete shock when we were told our title was being taken away, we just can't believe it," said Rose.

Tweets went out by Nick three years which were 'unacceptable social media comments'.

Advertisement

"I was told to apologise three years ago to everyone who had seen them," said Nick. "We did that - we've done everything that NZDIA asked. I was asked to watch my language in future as we had won a national title in 2014.

"Since that time I did a leadership course at Federated Farmers which covered media and social media training. I have only put positive comments on Twitter about the dairy industry since.

"The night after we won NZDIA asked us to delete the offending tweets from three years ago, so we did. Unfortunately a screen shot had been sent by someone to the lobby group SAFE.

"Three days later SAFE published the tweets and NZDIA asked us to do a public apology, so we had NZDIA approve of that apology before we released it.

"The next morning we were asked to return the title voluntarily or have it taken off us.

"They [NZDIA] knew about it three years ago and weren't concerned about it. This is not the New Zealand we know, it's very disappointing that they're ready to throw us under the bus so quickly to save the reputation of some others.

"We've been getting cyber-bullying and threatening messages. It's been so crazy since this has all happened.

"We've had a huge amount of support too. Some national and regional sponsors and past national and regional winners have given us their support.

Advertisement

"Things need to be put right. I am very embarrassed and apologetic that the tweets have resurfaced," he said.

"We do best practice in all areas of our business including animal welfare," said Rose. "I feel this decision from NZDIA has been done in haste. This is a real wake-up call for everyone to be aware of what can happen on social media."