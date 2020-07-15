SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen is urging animal owners to take special care of their pets now that winter has arrived.
With temperatures already falling below zero in some parts of the country, it was important to make sure animals were safe from the cold and wet.
Eighteen per cent of animal welfare complaints reported to the SPCA over winter involved shelter-related issues, from inadequate to none at all, most commonly involving dogs, followed by goats and horses.
"Make sure your pet has somewhere warm to curl up, don't leave animals out in the cold, and have some rainy day enrichment activities ready to go," Midgen said.
"Pay special attention to your older pets, as they can find the cold weather more of a challenge, especially those with arthritis. Remember, they may find it difficult to walk on slippery surfaces, and make sure they have plenty of surface padding when sitting on their arthritic joints."
The SPCA's top tips on caring for pets over winter:
- • Make sure they have a cosy bed. Cats love the security of an igloo (enclosed bed), horses can really benefit from a winter coat, and small animals need extra bedding. Never leave electric pads on unsupervised beds, and always make sure the animal can move away from the heat pad if they want to.
- •Exercise, rain hail or shine. Winter is a great time to explore beaches that are off-limits to dogs over summer, while cats should be physically and mentally stimulated indoors with the likes of wand toys, balls, or differing levels around the house. Rabbits and other small animals also need a dry, safe and warm area to run around in.
- •Arthritic animals will be more comfortable if they have a bed that has plenty of padding for sore joints. Arthritic and elderly dogs may have more difficulty walking on slippery surfaces. Check with your veterinarian to find out what steps you can take to help your older pet feel more comfortable during the winter months.
- •Adequate shelter is necessary year-round, but is extremely important when it's wet or frosty outside. If a pet is outdoors, it's essential that it has shelter that is well-insulated, warm, waterproof and windproof. Raising the shelter off the ground will prevent moisture inside and keep it much warmer. Make sure its water bowl is placed somewhere that it will not freeze, and check regularly.
