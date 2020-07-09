As winter seems to become more bleak it is time to choose some indoor activities to while away the hours. Tararua Libraries are running their third very popular Adult Multi-media Challenge.

Dannevirke librarian Heather Taylor presented Ruth McNair with her prize for winning the inaugural winter challenge in 2018.

This competition for adults over winter contains nine challenges and seven weeks are allocated to do at least seven of them to qualify for the major prize draw. Already a week has gone but it runs until September 7.

To participate you have to be a member of Tararua Libraries. Contact your local library for details.

The challenges this year are:

■ Dip into a book of poetry;

■ Add a book to the libraries Recommended List;

■ Read a first book in a series;

■ Read a genre you wouldn't normally read;

■ After reading the book, watch the movie or vice versa;

■ Download an item from Epukapuka;

■ Read a newspaper on PressReader;

■ Listen to a TED talk;

■ Borrow a magazine.

Each week there is a draw for a prize if one of the challenges is completed and registered. Each week it is a $20 New World voucher and a $10 coffee voucher with a final big prize at the end.

This consists of a $150 meal voucher from Black Stump Pahiatua, passes for two at Pahiatua Cinema and a Winter Pamper Hamper. To qualify you must complete seven of the challenges.

In addition to this challenge the 11th Annual Adult Trivia Quiz is set for July 23 from 6.30pm. Teams of 4 cost $25 to register. It is a great evening as all libraries host at the same time. Can a non-Dannevirke team win?

Watch out also for National Poetry Week August 21. Contact your local library for more information.