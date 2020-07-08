A perfect night for fireworks rewarded Ngati Kahungunu for its resolve to bring Matariki to Dannevirke last Friday evening. It was bound to be a smaller affair at such short notice but the crowd turned out in numbers somewhere between 500 and 1000. It was hard to count in the dark.

It was dark too. The lights of the food stalls lit up short distances, the giant screen on the far side of the A&P Showgrounds grandstand beckoned, there was a calmness and no windchill as the rising almost full moon shone down uninterrupted by cloud and DJ Friction entertained.

Multiple starbursts thrilled as a finale.

There was a great range of food ranging from fried bread to mini doughnuts, sausages in bread to nachos (DHS netball) and the Polynesian Soul Food cart had everything including chop suey, bacon and egg rolls, mussel and whitebait fritters.

Kate's Coffee Kart was busy and queues of customers frequented all the food venues patiently.

About 5.45pm the Maumahara ceremony honoured more than 30 cherished loved ones who passed during the past year and a countdown by MC Chrystal Edwards heralded the start of the fireworks at exactly 6pm as the crowd of predominantly families clustered around the oval and also viewed from the grandstand.

For the next 15 minutes people gasped and cheered as volleys of fireworks filled the sky, visible from much of Dannevirke and its environs.

Ngati Kahunhunu organiser Melodie Grace said the evening was just as successful as last year with half the preparation. She said "a wonderful time was had by people of all ages".

This is the 11th Matariki celebration hosted by Ngati Kahungunu in Dannevirke, earlier events being concerts in the Town Hall and changing to fireworks and entertainment outdoors four years ago.

Dannevirke was lucky to be one of three venues to host a fireworks as only three of the normal eight were scheduled this year due to the lockdown.

Melodie said she was very grateful to the A&P Showgrounds committee for having the venue in such pristine condition and thanked everyone for coming out.