With spring well and truly here, and school calf club days fast approaching, there is an anticipated upswing in the number of calls about a life-threatening condition called abomasal bloat. While in adult ruminants, bloat is a condition of the rumen or second stomach, in young, un-weaned animals bloat is most common in the fourth stomach, called the abomasum. The most common cause of abomasal bloat is overfeeding. Remember that lambs and calves on their mothers will have small feeds every few hours throughout the day, whereas hand reared animals tend to get two to three larger feeds. The sugar lactose, which is contained in milk, provides an excellent substrate for overgrowth of bad bacteria who ferment the sugar, producing gas.

The most important thing is to be aware and keep an eye out. Affected animals will have a round, distended belly on both sides, and will have rapid, shallow breathing. They are often restless and may kick at their abdomen. Quick veterinary attention can be lifesaving, but prevention is still the best protocol!

The following tips are aimed to help reduce the risk of abomasal bloat:

■ Small feeds, often: avoid one large feed per day;

■ Feed a consistent amount: make sure everyone knows how much the calves or lambs are currently getting, particularly those close to weaning;

■ Feed on a consistent schedule: hungry calves and lambs will drink more and drink faster;

■ Don't feed too fast: make sure teats have the correct hole size and are not dribbling milk;

■ Consider yogurtising the milk, this reduces lactose and promotes good bacteria.

Bloat can occur in all hand rearing systems, from large calf rearing operations to the pet lamb in the backyard, so good feeding management is always important.