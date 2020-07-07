Bush Riders Motorcycle club recently held their annual general meeting and prizegiving.

Outgoing president Grant Christie was replaced by new president Paul Whibley, heading the club which has a very strong 120 membership.

Whibley twice won the GNCC title in the US, in 2009 and again in 2012 and he was a record six-time winner of the parallel Off-Road Motorcycle and ATV (OMA) series in the US as well.

Charles Alabaster - Senior of the year for Bush Riders Motorcycle Club.

The club had a busy season, running over 15 events, from Enduros, Cross Countries, Trail Rides to MX, Natural Terrains and Fun Days. The Christmas Trail Ride ran through the windmills, with a record number of 300 riders, its National Enduro attracting record number of entries also. The proceeds from the Enduro go to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.

With the assistance of Bryce and Dianne Sowry, the club has been able to build its own MX track at Makomako. Lots of digger and man hours have gone into designing a senior junior track and a minis track. Trust House and Pub Charity provided assistance.

When the weather permits, the club will be back working on the track with a water system to go in and starting gates to come.

As well as competitive MX days, during daylight saving, the track is open various nights and weekends for anyone to come along and have some fun.

2019/20 Bush Riders Trophy Winners: Most Improved Mini - Lane Paewai. Mini of the Year - Brody Sparrow. Most Improved Junior - Max Williams. Junior of the Year - Maz Parkes. Most Improved Senior - Bevan Bisset. Senior of the Year - Charles Alabaster. Best 125cc MX Rider - James Galpin. Best 250cc MX Rider - Charles Alabaster. Vet of the Year - Karl Roberts. Little Ladies Award - Ella Shannon. Clubman of the Year - Charlotte Galpin. Supporter of the Year - Bevan Bisset. Best Pit Crew - Geoff Hunger. Enduro winner - Paul Whibley. Senior Cross Country Winner - Charles Alabaster. Junior Cross Country Winner - Wil Yeoma. Mini of the Year winner - Brody Sparrow. Senior of the Year - Charles Alabaster.