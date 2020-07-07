Pahiatua Repertory Society held its annual general meeting on Friday, June 19.

There were 16 members present and two apologies given.

Departing officers were thanked for their long time input to the theatre - outgoing patron Lyn McFall, Michael Moran, outgoing president, Judy Lea, outgoing secretary, and committee members Karen Webster, Vanessa Coogan and Peter Smith.

Incoming officers – patron Ngaire Ngatuere; Nick Perry, president; Nikki O'Leary, vice-president; Stephanie Whyte, secretary; Carron Perry, treasurer.

Advertisement

These five officers plus Kyla Lyons, Pat West, Greg Perkins and Karen Smith complete the committee. Portfolios and areas of interest will be assigned at the first committee meeting on July 13.

"Like all building owners know, buildings require maintenance and our building is no exception," said Nick Perry. "This requires funding - our income stream from productions has been halted during the lockdown period so we will be targeting travelling shows to boost our income.

"The Repertory Society will be running a joint fundraising evening with the cinema on July 24 when Titanic will be screened. This film has been remastered onto digital format and this will be the first time Pahiatua residents have had a chance to see this version.

"Earth quake ratings (percentage of new building code) are a big issue for Main St premises and the district council has indicated that we have around six years to bring our building up to 67 per cent. So fundraising will be a big issue – watch this space."