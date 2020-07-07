Currently screening at Pahiatua's warm and cosy Regent Theatre is the romantic comedy Love Sarah. Determined to fulfil her late mother Sarah's dream of opening a bakery in fashionable Notting Hill London, 19-year-old Clarissa (Shannon Tarbet) enlists the help of her mother's best friend Isabella (Shelley Conn) and her eccentric estranged grandmother Mimi (Celia Imrie). These three generations of women will need to overcome grief, doubts and differences to honour the memory of their beloved Sarah while embarking on a journey to establish a bakery filled with love, hope and colourful pastries from all over the world. Rated M. 93 minutes.

Dev Patel stars as David Copperfield in Charles Dickens' classic.

Opening at the Regent this Thursday July 16 is a somewhat irreverent and imaginative take on the beloved Charles Dickens' classic The Personal History of David Copperfield. Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) stars as David Copperfield and the film chronicles his life from birth until middle age, with his own adventures and the numerous friends and enemies he meets along the way. The novel has been called Dickens' Masterpiece and was his favourite among his own novels. In the preface to the 1867 edition, he wrote, "Like many fond parents, I have in my heart of hearts a favourite child and his name is David Copperfield". Rated PG 119 minutes.

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic is still being felt around the world, particularly in America, which has meant that all big Hollywood movie release dates have been put on hold. To counter this effect in New Zealand, distributors here have released "retro packages" of popular movies. The Regent will screen two of these multi award-winning titles, with Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet opening on Friday, July 24 and the Freddie Mercury bio-pic Bohemian Rhapsody opening on Saturday, August 1. Both will have limited seasons, so it will pay to come early in the season to avoid missing out on seeing them again on the big cinema screen.

Opening later this month, Radioactive is the incredible true story of Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike) and her ground-breaking scientific achievements. The movie celebrates the triumphs of the Polish born physicist and chemist at a time when a woman's place was in a sitting room or kitchen, not a laboratory. While studying in Paris in 1893, Marie Sklodowska meets and marries fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley). After his sudden death, Marie's commitment to science remains strong as she tries to explain previously unknown radioactive elements to doubting fellow scientists. But it soon becomes terrifyingly evident that her work could lead to applications in medicine that could save thousands of lives – as well as applications in warfare that could destroy them by the millions. Marie Curie was the first female scientist to win the esteemed Nobel prize for the discovery of radium in 1903. Radioactive opens at the Regent on Friday, July 31. Rated M 109 minutes.

