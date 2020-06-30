Outgoing Woodville Art and History Society chairman Gerard Murray was presented with an illuminated address marking his many years on the committee, including the last 12 as chairman at the Annual General Meeting of the Woodville Art and History Society on Monday, June 22.

He and wife, Raewyn, were also presented with life membership of the society.

The new chairman of the society is Bruce Hutton, who said his main focus this year would be developing an art gallery on Woodville's Vogel St in the old library building. This is expected to open on October 2.