Proudly New Zealand owned and operated, Sedco Group is a family business which boasts some impressive decades of engineering knowledge, with the Richards family all originating from an engineering background.

Striving to provide a world class service to farmers and contractors throughout New Zealand, Sedco Group runs the general engineering workshop, hire shop and the farming and fencing equipment division of Kyne Equipment.

Serving the Tararua, Wairarapa and Manawatu Districts they have a fully equipped workshop and onsite engineering service with qualified engineers to get your job done.

New to the area or have equipment repairs needing to be done during winter? Call Sedco today on 0800 428 556.

Advertisement

Sedco Hire Shop is fully equipped with 7.5 and 2-tonne diggers, a wide range of trailers, wood splitters, building equipment, and more - best rates in town.

Kyne Equipment specialises in fencing and soil aeration equipment – providing every farmer with top class equipment to make your job easier. Rotating post driver bases, steel spike wheels, aerators, augers, fencer forks and more.