Despite reasonable returns for dry prime ewes last week there were none in the sale on June 25 and the prime stock yarding was consequently a way down.

Prices however stayed pretty stable with prime ewes averaging $106 a head and prime lambs $136 a head.

These Romney store ewe lambs from Waikuku Farm Pahiatua sold for the average price of $95/head.

Returns were slightly up for store lambs although again numbers were a little down. The average price for cryptorchids was $115 a head, up $4 on last week and ewe lambs which totalled half the sale were up $15 a head at an average of $95 a head.

Buying power came from Hawke's Bay, Manawatu and local farmers.