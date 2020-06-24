Years of dedication to dance paid off for Dannevirke's Tansy Ferguson when she recently became a licentiate of the New Zealand Association of Modern Dance.

Licentiate status comes only with the accumulation of three or more Solo Performance Diplomas and these are achieved on the completion of examinations to an advanced level, and the presentation of solo performances where the pass mark is 95 per cent.

Tansy gained diplomas in Tap, Hip Hop, Jazz and Contemporary dance. Hers was only one of three licentiates awarded in New Zealand in 2019.

2019 saw Tansy spending many long hours at the studio in preparation for her final exams.

"It wasn't easy" she confesses. "And exam days were particularly nerve-racking."

She acknowledges the encouragement of fellow dancers Nikki Walker, Stacey Drummond and Max Te Huki.

Max Te Huki with his Solo Performance Diploma in Hip Hop.

Max ended the dancing year on a high, taking out his first Solo Performance Diploma (Hip Hop) and joins Tansy on the teaching staff at Origin Studios (formerly Evolve Performing Arts).