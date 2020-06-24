Woodville Czech Artist in Residence Martina Havlova completes her impressions of her three-month stay earlier in 2020. (See Part One in the BT last week)

"A paper map of the region started to be filled with crosses that indicated places along the river we had visited. As a part of the project, we explored the Norsewood area; the place where the river begins (even though we did not get to its source).

"We covered the Ormondville and Dannevirke area and had a chance to visit three farms close to Kumeroa and Woodville and interview the farmers living there. The Ferry Reserve close to Woodville was a place I saw many times and it was somewhere I always looked forward to returning. It is also from where we kayaked through the Manawatu Gorge."

Martina in the front of the kayak paddled by Max Grant in the Manawatu Gorge on Tuesday, January 22.

"The Manawatu Gorge was a chapter itself. I was mesmerized by the beauty and the atmosphere of that place. A place, that divides Tararua and Ruahine mountain ranges and has a long history and legends tied up with it. Palmerston North esplanade offered a different perspective of the river as well and a realization that it is a popular spot for walks for people from the city. I visited other places on the way to Foxton, where the Manawatu broadens and enters the Tasman Sea.

"When I was finishing the work on the book, I kept thinking about how I could create a direct connection between the book and the river. Something, that would not be possible to re-create anywhere else than here. Then, I came up with the idea of trying to eco-dye paper using native plants such as totara, rimu, manuka, and kowhai. With receiving a lot of help from the McIntyres, I ended up having enough papers to be able to put them on the cover of the book.

"For the annual Gottfried Lindauer exhibition held at the racecourse in Woodville on February 28, 2020, I made a handbound book with photographs, little sketches, Maori words and notes about the Manawatu River. The book was displayed together with collected rocks, driftwood, one eco-dyed paper with the print of native plants and digital prints of photographs creating an installation on the wall. It was a lovely night with so much to look at and many people to talk with. I loved seeing how the displayed art reflected local people and their country.

"My time in New Zealand was not only filled with work on the project but with other things such as experiencing life in the country, getting to know locals, going on trips, events, and so on. I am so happy that visiting New Zealand taught me more about the Maori people, history of New Zealand and about the country in general.

"I wish that Gottfried Lindauer could find out, what connection - a bridge - he created between the Czech Republic and New Zealand by moving to the other side of the planet and of course, by the outstanding and important body of work he made there.

"I could not have wished for a better and more fulfilled experience than the one I got. It was fantastic to have an opportunity to try working in a different environment; go through challenges and find new influences. It was wonderful to make new friends.

"My New Zealand experience made me think a lot about what is it like to be a foreign person in a new country. I would like to pass further the kindness, openness, and trust I received when I came to New Zealand and make other people feel welcomed in the same way when they visit the Czech Republic.

"I am looking forward to the next time we meet and it would be amazing if I had a chance to show you my country as well. I would like to send best wishes and give my biggest thanks to everyone I met in New Zealand. I wish you all the best in everything you are doing. I am very happy to have met you all. Thank you. Martina Havlova."