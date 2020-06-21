The Dannevirke Community Board at its June 2 meeting set the date for the Wackrow Memorial Award.

Nominations open on Monday, July 6 and close Friday, July 31 with judging on Monday, August 17 to be followed by the award function Tuesday, August 25 in the Hub at 7pm.

This award was created 34 years ago in the memory of Constable Graeme Wackrow who was killed in a car accident while stationed in Dannevirke.

The award seeks to recognise the community service and contribution to supporting the work of local voluntary organisations and groups. The five judges take notice of achievements gained in this area where the entrants endeavours and their commitment is worthy of acknowledgement.

Advertisement

Criteria include: Community service, contributions to organisations and groups, involvement in community activities, interest in helping others, special talents and skills, other supporting details.

It is eligible to youth aged 14-19 living in the North Tararua ward.

The winner will receive the trophy to hold for a year and a miniature to keep plus $500 with the second place winning $300 and third place $200.

The Wackrow Memorial Award is promoted annually to young people of the Dannevirke District with past winners going on to build successful careers and futures for themselves.

Entry forms can be obtained from the Tararua District Council office in Gordon St.